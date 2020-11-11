1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,427,138 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.42 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.99 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 6.3% during that session. The ONEM stock price is -28.24% off its 52-week high price of $44.87 and 57.13% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) trade information

Sporting 6.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the ONEM stock price touched $35.71- or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 58.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) have changed 17.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32 while the price target rests at a high of $43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.55% from current levels.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.14%, compared to 0.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80.6% and 55% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.2%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $93.74 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $77.39 Million and $78.76 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.1% for the current quarter and 30.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -18.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -11.33%.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.57% with a share float percentage of 92.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 1Life Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 20.61 Million shares worth more than $748.65 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Carlyle Group Inc. held 16.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oak Management Corp, with the holding of over 12.01 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $436.25 Million and represent 9.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 2552763 shares of worth $74.46 Million while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $52.51 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.