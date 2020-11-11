Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 2,382,944 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55 Billion, closed the last trade at $13.12 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The ROIC stock price is -39.94% off its 52-week high price of $18.36 and 55.49% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 Million shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the ROIC stock price touched $13.31- or saw a rise of 1.46%. Year-to-date, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares have moved -25.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) have changed 20.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +62.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.36%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.3% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.2%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.6 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $72.28 Million and $73.66 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.1% for the current quarter and -6.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +10.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.91% with a share float percentage of 101.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.99 Million shares worth more than $208.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.9 Million and represent 15.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.2% shares in the company for having 7319575 shares of worth $76.23 Million while later fund manager owns 5.2 Million shares of worth $56.52 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.