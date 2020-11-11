Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,917,625 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.58 Billion, closed the recent trade at $57.15 per share which meant it gained $1.48 on the day or 2.66% during that session. The PINS stock price is -20.61% off its 52-week high price of $68.93 and 82.33% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Sporting 2.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the PINS stock price touched $65.47- or saw a rise of 12.1%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 208.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 32.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $67.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.51% from current levels.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +235.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 158.3% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.6%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $641.97 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $417.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $399.9 Million and $271.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.5% for the current quarter and 53.6% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.4% with a share float percentage of 63.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 682 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 Million shares worth more than $712.43 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $983.48 Million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 11530590 shares of worth $255.63 Million while later fund manager owns 10.02 Million shares of worth $222.04 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.