PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,355,606 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88 Billion, closed the last trade at $24.26 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1% during that session. The PACW stock price is -62.37% off its 52-week high price of $39.39 and 42.95% above the 52-week low of $13.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) trade information

Sporting 1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the PACW stock price touched $24.73- or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, PacWest Bancorp shares have moved -36.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have changed 26.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.49.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PacWest Bancorp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +53.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -59.49%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.8% and 119.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $283.28 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $282.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $273.8 Million and $278.85 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.5% for the current quarter and 1.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

PACW Dividends

PacWest Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1 at a share yield of 4.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.79%.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.22% with a share float percentage of 80.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PacWest Bancorp having a total of 405 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.32 Million shares worth more than $242.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.36 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $194.04 Million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 3542400 shares of worth $69.82 Million while later fund manager owns 3.33 Million shares of worth $65.72 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.