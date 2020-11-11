Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,204,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The LPRO stock price is -12.97% off its 52-week high price of $30.4 and 63.51% above the 52-week low of $9.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 458.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 962.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.68% from current levels.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +383.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 51.23%.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.61% with a share float percentage of 62.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Open Lending Corporation having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.29 Million shares worth more than $49.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 2.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Moore Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.79 Million and represent 2.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 1685696 shares of worth $42.99 Million while later fund manager owns 878.25 Thousand shares of worth $22.4 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.