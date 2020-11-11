Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 1,210,508 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $680.52 Million, closed the last trade at $11.08 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The OMER stock price is -129.78% off its 52-week high price of $25.46 and 23.29% above the 52-week low of $8.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 608.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Omeros Corporation (OMER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.6.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 114.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +206.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.3% from current levels.

Omeros Corporation (OMER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Omeros Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 125%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.4% and 67.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -36.6%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.75 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.42 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -58.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.6%.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.23% with a share float percentage of 55.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Omeros Corporation having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.89 Million shares worth more than $49.4 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ingalls & Snyder, with the holding of over 4.41 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.59 Million and represent 8.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 1462293 shares of worth $21.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.21 Million shares of worth $12.2 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.