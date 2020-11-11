Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1,771,867 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.53 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The NOMD stock price is -12.24% off its 52-week high price of $26.41 and 40.16% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the NOMD stock price touched $25.70- or saw a rise of 8.44%. Year-to-date, Nomad Foods Limited shares have moved 5.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have changed -8.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nomad Foods Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.04%, compared to 10.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20% and 39.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +11.7%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $748.65 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $798.78 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $697.08 Million and $682.9 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.4% for the current quarter and 17% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.87%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.7% with a share float percentage of 98.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nomad Foods Limited having a total of 318 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 12.51 Million shares worth more than $318.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Boston Partners held 6.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 11.54 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $247.58 Million and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.01% shares in the company for having 4043829 shares of worth $86.74 Million while later fund manager owns 3.64 Million shares of worth $92.73 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.