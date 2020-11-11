Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 1,230,357 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.23 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.3 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 8.18% during that session. The MOXC stock price is -164.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.44 and 61.54% above the 52-week low of $0.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 558.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

Sporting 8.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the MOXC stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Moxian, Inc. shares have moved -39.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) have changed 4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 84.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 74.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1630.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.5 while the price target rests at a high of $22.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1630.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1630.77% from current levels.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.9%.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.14% with a share float percentage of 0.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moxian, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 17.99 Thousand shares worth more than $14.75 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.11% of shares outstanding.