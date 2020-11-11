Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,300,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73 Billion, closed the last trade at $65.92 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 0.46% during that session. The LMND stock price is -46.4% off its 52-week high price of $96.51 and 33.09% above the 52-week low of $44.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 863.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 Million shares.

Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -105.1%.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.04% with a share float percentage of 14.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lemonade, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 573.63 Thousand shares worth more than $28.52 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 557.89 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.74 Million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 941310 shares of worth $55.25 Million while later fund manager owns 421.85 Thousand shares of worth $20.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.