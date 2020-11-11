Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 1,643,268 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.08 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The MYGN stock price is -76.41% off its 52-week high price of $30.13 and 45.9% above the 52-week low of $9.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 593.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 713.38 Million shares.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the MYGN stock price touched $17.40- or saw a rise of 1.84%. Year-to-date, Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares have moved -37.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) have changed 25.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Myriad Genetics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.5%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -134.8% and 137.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.46 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $173.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $209.81 Million and $164Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.6% for the current quarter and 5.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.1%.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.68% with a share float percentage of 101.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myriad Genetics, Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.41 Million shares worth more than $161.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.51 Million and represent 10.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.17% shares in the company for having 4637025 shares of worth $60.47 Million while later fund manager owns 2.01 Million shares of worth $22.74 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.