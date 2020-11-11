Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) has a beta value of 0.7 and has seen 1,053,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.14 Million, closed the last trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 15.91% during that session. The APWC stock price is -75.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 41.83% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 540.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Sporting 15.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the APWC stock price touched $1.6615 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares have moved 10.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) have changed -7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -155.7%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.7% with a share float percentage of 19.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 18.87 Thousand shares worth more than $21.7 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 10.58 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.01 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.