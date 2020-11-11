Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1,116,634 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $25.77 per share which meant it gained $1.17 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The SIG stock price is -22% off its 52-week high price of $31.44 and 78.27% above the 52-week low of $5.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 Million shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SIG stock price touched $26.24- or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Signet Jewelers Limited shares have moved 18.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have changed 23.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.87.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signet Jewelers Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +200.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.37%, compared to -10.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.6% and -18.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.7%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.13 Billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.19 Billion and $2.15 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.8% for the current quarter and -10.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +111.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.24% with a share float percentage of 106.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signet Jewelers Limited having a total of 264 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.83 Million shares worth more than $146.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Select Equity Group, Inc., with the holding of over 7.08 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $72.67 Million and represent 13.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 3248815 shares of worth $60.75 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $14.64 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.