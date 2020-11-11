PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1,182,820 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4Billion, closed the last trade at $55.2 per share which meant it gained $3.6 on the day or 6.98% during that session. The PFSI stock price is -22.77% off its 52-week high price of $67.77 and 76.2% above the 52-week low of $13.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 764.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.06.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) trade information

Sporting 6.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the PFSI stock price touched $58.95- or saw a rise of 6.36%. Year-to-date, PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. shares have moved 62.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have changed -15.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +63.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.75% from current levels.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 321.47%, compared to 3.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 169.1% and 1.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +136.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $922.92 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $755.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $490.38 Million and $721.83 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.2% for the current quarter and 4.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +58.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +88.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.73%.

PFSI Dividends

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 04 and February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 1.16%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.34% with a share float percentage of 95.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.97 Million shares worth more than $291.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.97 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.98 Million and represent 5.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.47% shares in the company for having 2510860 shares of worth $104.93 Million while later fund manager owns 1.42 Million shares of worth $59.43 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.