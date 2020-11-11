LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 2,743,033 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $59.43 per share which meant it lost -$17.11 on the day or -22.35% during that session. The RAMP stock price is -34.73% off its 52-week high price of $80.07 and 60.56% above the 52-week low of $23.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 927.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 586.94 Million shares.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) trade information

Despite being -22.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the RAMP stock price touched $80.07- or saw a rise of 25.77%. Year-to-date, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 23.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have changed 5.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +63.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -78.18%, compared to 5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.6% and 166.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.5%.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.69% with a share float percentage of 107.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.05 Million shares worth more than $364.75 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 6.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $286.84 Million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 2154523 shares of worth $91.5 Million while later fund manager owns 1.78 Million shares of worth $75.61 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.7% of company’s outstanding stock.