Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,555,814 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.79 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 20.96% during that session. The GNFT stock price is -369.31% off its 52-week high price of $22.48 and 24.22% above the 52-week low of $3.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 59.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genfit SA (GNFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) trade information

Sporting 20.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the GNFT stock price touched $5.68-1 or saw a rise of 16.46%. Year-to-date, Genfit SA shares have moved -76.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have changed -0.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.87 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +317.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.55% from current levels.

Genfit SA (GNFT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.52% with a share float percentage of 0.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genfit SA having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 64.03 Thousand shares worth more than $352.79 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 1.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 55.18 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $304.01 Thousand and represent 1.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 125500 shares of worth $691.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.12 Thousand shares of worth $39.25 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.