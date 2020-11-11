Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 1,322,028 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $118.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -0.55% during that session. The EA stock price is -24.59% off its 52-week high price of $147.36 and 27.55% above the 52-week low of $85.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.97.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

Despite being -0.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the EA stock price touched $128.88 or saw a rise of 8.25%. Year-to-date, Electronic Arts Inc. shares have moved 9.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have changed -7.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $152.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $124 while the price target rests at a high of $170. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.84% from current levels.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electronic Arts Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.37%, compared to -3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.9% and -2.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +209.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.2%.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 0.57%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.06% with a share float percentage of 94.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electronic Arts Inc. having a total of 1456 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.66 Million shares worth more than $2.99 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.64 Billion and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.85% shares in the company for having 8222565 shares of worth $1.09 Billion while later fund manager owns 5.99 Million shares of worth $791.26 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.