Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 1,734,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.99 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 7.09% during that session. The UE stock price is -61.74% off its 52-week high price of $21.01 and 46.27% above the 52-week low of $6.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 848.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 797.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Edge Properties (UE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) trade information

Sporting 7.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the UE stock price touched $13.01- or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Urban Edge Properties shares have moved -32.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) have changed 21.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.8 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.56% from current levels.

Urban Edge Properties (UE) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $89.12 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $95.93 Million and $97.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.2% for the current quarter and -8.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.3%.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.25% with a share float percentage of 101.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Edge Properties having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.64 Million shares worth more than $197.52 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.31 Million and represent 12.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.64% shares in the company for having 5420056 shares of worth $56.8 Million while later fund manager owns 3.19 Million shares of worth $37.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.