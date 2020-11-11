Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has a beta value of 1.71 and has seen 1,086,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $711.58 Million, closed the last trade at $14 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 4.71% during that session. The TPC stock price is -37.93% off its 52-week high price of $19.31 and 81.36% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 441.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 318.69 Million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) trade information

Sporting 4.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the TPC stock price touched $15.12- or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Tutor Perini Corporation shares have moved 8.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) have changed -2.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.8 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tutor Perini Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 197.14%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 135.7% and 35.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 Billion and $1.25 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.3% for the current quarter and 3.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -564.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.88% with a share float percentage of 108.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tutor Perini Corporation having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 4.4 Million shares worth more than $53.62 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Frontier Capital Management Company LLC held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.17 Million and represent 7.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.2% shares in the company for having 1116346 shares of worth $13.6 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $12.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2% of company’s outstanding stock.