Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,178,597 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17 Billion, closed the last trade at $15.75 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 8.32% during that session. The TBIO stock price is -78.35% off its 52-week high price of $28.09 and 56.83% above the 52-week low of $6.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

Sporting 8.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the TBIO stock price touched $15.76- or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Translate Bio, Inc. shares have moved 93.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have changed 6.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +153.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.29% from current levels.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Translate Bio, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +0.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.41%, compared to 17.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 95.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1524.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.12 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.89 Million and $4.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 263% for the current quarter and 614.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7%.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.93% with a share float percentage of 101.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Translate Bio, Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 Million shares worth more than $323.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 24.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 7.83 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $140.33 Million and represent 10.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.27% shares in the company for having 3911444 shares of worth $50.18 Million while later fund manager owns 2.63 Million shares of worth $37.04 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.