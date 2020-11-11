Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,303,919 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.02 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.27 per share which meant it gained $1.19 on the day or 6.58% during that session. The EPRT stock price is -52.26% off its 52-week high price of $29.34 and 68.45% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 907.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) trade information

Sporting 6.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the EPRT stock price touched $19.98- or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved -22.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have changed -0.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.97% from current levels.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.37%, compared to -24% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.8% and -20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $42.54 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $39.2 Million and $41.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.5% for the current quarter and 6.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +154.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.51%.

EPRT Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 5.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.92% with a share float percentage of 95.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.22 Million shares worth more than $278.87 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.55 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.54 Million and represent 10.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 6323742 shares of worth $115.85 Million while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $66.12 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.92% of company’s outstanding stock.