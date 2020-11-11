CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 2,845,703 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The COMM stock price is -55.26% off its 52-week high price of $15.34 and 44.33% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Despite being -3.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the COMM stock price touched $11.05- or saw a rise of 10.59%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares have moved -30.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed 2.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.21% from current levels.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.14%, compared to -40.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.5% and 183.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.5%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.3 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.5% for the current quarter and 0.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -839.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.25%.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95% with a share float percentage of 97.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.38 Million shares worth more than $178.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.57 Million and represent 9.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.95% shares in the company for having 15797465 shares of worth $146.6 Million while later fund manager owns 7.11 Million shares of worth $59.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.58% of company’s outstanding stock.