Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,577,775 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.74 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 4.45% during that session. The BLDP stock price is -37.29% off its 52-week high price of $21.61 and 65.06% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) trade information

Sporting 4.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the BLDP stock price touched $16.88- or saw a rise of 6.4%. Year-to-date, Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares have moved 120.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) have changed -16.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +77.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.65% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.53 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.68 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $41.88 Million and $24Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -17.6% for the current quarter and 32% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -14.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.12% with a share float percentage of 16.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ballard Power Systems Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 2.43 Million shares worth more than $36.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.98 Million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alps Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 883799 shares of worth $14.67 Million while later fund manager owns 844.17 Thousand shares of worth $14.01 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.