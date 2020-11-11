Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,063,882 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.89 per share which meant it lost -$2.54 on the day or -5.36% during that session. The AXNX stock price is -16.06% off its 52-week high price of $52.1 and 66.03% above the 52-week low of $15.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 790.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 552.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) trade information

Despite being -5.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the AXNX stock price touched $51.50- or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have changed -11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $77. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.07% from current levels.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (AXNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +28.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.71%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.7% and 16.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +714%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.68 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.62 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.95 Million and $26.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 258.7% for the current quarter and 27.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -139.5%.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.13% with a share float percentage of 118.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.55 Million shares worth more than $89.61 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.22 Million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 1000000 shares of worth $42.26 Million while later fund manager owns 950Thousand shares of worth $33.35 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.