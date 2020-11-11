Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 3,085,814 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.25 Billion, closed the recent trade at $71.07 per share which meant it gained $1.68 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The AMAT stock price is -6.84% off its 52-week high price of $75.93 and 48.45% above the 52-week low of $36.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.31 Million shares.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the AMAT stock price touched $75.93- or saw a rise of 6.66%. Year-to-date, Applied Materials, Inc. shares have moved 16.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have changed 11.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.6.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Materials, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +34.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.21%, compared to 35.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.2% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +17%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.6 Billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.52 Billion for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.75 Billion and $4.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.6% for the current quarter and 8.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.08%.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 12 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 1.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.42%.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.76% with a share float percentage of 85.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Materials, Inc. having a total of 1666 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 78.14 Million shares worth more than $4.65 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 75.07 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.54 Billion and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 26110781 shares of worth $1.58 Billion while later fund manager owns 19.01 Million shares of worth $1.15 Billion as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.