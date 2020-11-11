Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1,406,506 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.77 Billion, closed the last trade at $96.67 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.05% during that session. The APPN stock price is -1.92% off its 52-week high price of $98.53 and 69.93% above the 52-week low of $29.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 890.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 629.5 Million shares.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the APPN stock price touched $98.53- or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, Appian Corporation shares have moved 153%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) have changed 25.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.58 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $68.62 Million and $70.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.2% for the current quarter and 13.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4%.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.84% with a share float percentage of 84.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Appian Corporation having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 8.06 Million shares worth more than $413.05 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 21.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.75 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.2 Million and represent 9.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1046378 shares of worth $53.63 Million while later fund manager owns 982.71 Thousand shares of worth $50.36 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.