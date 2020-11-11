Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 12,640,788 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.98 Billion, closed the recent trade at $20.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -3.06% during that session. The RKT stock price is -64.37% off its 52-week high price of $34.42 and 16.43% above the 52-week low of $17.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.58 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.63.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.26% from current levels.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.03%.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.95% with a share float percentage of 36.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rocket Companies, Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.94 Million shares worth more than $58.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Retirement Systems of Alabama, with the holding of over 2.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.88 Million and represent 2.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 2183323 shares of worth $43.51 Million while later fund manager owns 1.7 Million shares of worth $33.88 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.