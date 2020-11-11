The consensus among analysts is that MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

Despite being -7.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the MELI stock price touched $1490 or saw a rise of 17.75%. Year-to-date, MercadoLibre, Inc. shares have moved 114.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have changed 2.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.94 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1481.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $661 while the price target rests at a high of $1780. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +45.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -46.09% from current levels.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MercadoLibre, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +59.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -124.8%, compared to 5.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 102.7% and 209.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +66.3%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.17 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $674.27 Million and $652.09 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 72.9% for the current quarter and 56.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -329.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.5%.

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.76% with a share float percentage of 97.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MercadoLibre, Inc. having a total of 1050 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.8 Million shares worth more than $4.73 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 9.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 3.93 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.87 Billion and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.44% shares in the company for having 3206538 shares of worth $3.47 Billion while later fund manager owns 1.9 Million shares of worth $2.22 Billion as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.