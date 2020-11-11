Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,632,133 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.89 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.44 per share which meant it gained $1.23 on the day or 2.98% during that session. The GO stock price is -15.15% off its 52-week high price of $48.87 and 33.77% above the 52-week low of $28.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

Sporting 2.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Nov 05 when the GO stock price touched $48.87- or saw a rise of 13.16%. Year-to-date, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have moved 30.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have changed -1.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.82% from current levels.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +15.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.7%, compared to 10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.5% and 4.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.4%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $759.42 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $784.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $652.54 Million and $655.52 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.4% for the current quarter and 19.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.63%.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.22% with a share float percentage of 105.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sands Capital Management, Inc. with over 8.92 Million shares worth more than $363.84 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Sands Capital Management, Inc. held 9.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 7.88 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.52 Million and represent 8.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.05% shares in the company for having 4623182 shares of worth $181.78 Million while later fund manager owns 4.11 Million shares of worth $167.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.