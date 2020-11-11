Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,811,182 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.27 Million, closed the last trade at $33.22 per share which meant it gained $2.21 on the day or 7.13% during that session. The FLGT stock price is -57.95% off its 52-week high price of $52.47 and 79.83% above the 52-week low of $6.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 741.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.37 Million shares.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) trade information

Sporting 7.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Nov 06 when the FLGT stock price touched $40.19- or saw a rise of 17.34%. Year-to-date, Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have moved 157.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have changed -24.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 557.89%, compared to -0.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1625% and 1833.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +305.8%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.49 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $55.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 597.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +17.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.45%.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.9% with a share float percentage of 66.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fulgent Genetics, Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.59 Million shares worth more than $63.54 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James Trust N.a., with the holding of over 1.24 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.61 Million and represent 5.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.31% shares in the company for having 731895 shares of worth $29.31 Million while later fund manager owns 279.57 Thousand shares of worth $4.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.