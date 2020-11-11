Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,260,561 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.94 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 12.59% during that session. The ALNA stock price is -123.03% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 65.46% above the 52-week low of $0.525. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 389.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Sporting 12.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the ALNA stock price touched $1.56 or saw a rise of 2.56%. Year-to-date, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -44.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have changed -3.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.92.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.2%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.22% with a share float percentage of 54.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 3.33 Million shares worth more than $5.26 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 8.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP II, LLC, with the holding of over 2.79 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 Million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.64% shares in the company for having 245176 shares of worth $387.38 Thousand while later fund manager owns 166.78 Thousand shares of worth $263.51 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.