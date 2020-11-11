Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 1,347,020 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $305.77 Million, closed the last trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 8.41% during that session. The ARAY stock price is -39.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 60.3% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 896.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 728.33 Million shares.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Sporting 8.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the ARAY stock price touched $3.44-2 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Accuray Incorporated shares have moved 18.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) have changed 22.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Accuray Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +74.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -116.7% and -66.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +122.5%.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.86% with a share float percentage of 76.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accuray Incorporated having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.83 Million shares worth more than $16.4 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.52 Million and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 3000000 shares of worth $7.2 Million while later fund manager owns 2.91 Million shares of worth $5.9 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.