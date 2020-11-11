Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,364,421 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $249.99 per share which meant it lost -$24.21 on the day or -8.83% during that session. The SPOT stock price is -19.87% off its 52-week high price of $299.67 and 56.33% above the 52-week low of $109.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spotify Technology S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +67.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 196.52%, compared to 5.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.7% and -60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.6%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.55 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.63 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 Billion and $1.85 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.2% for the current quarter and 42.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -133.4%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.44% with a share float percentage of 85.7%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spotify Technology S.A. having a total of 700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 22.1 Million shares worth more than $5.7 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 17.39 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.49 Billion and represent 9.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 4839569 shares of worth $1.37 Billion while later fund manager owns 2.46 Million shares of worth $634.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.