WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has a beta value of 1.6 and has seen 2,345,016 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $21.08 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 5.29% during that session. The WSC stock price is -5.46% off its 52-week high price of $22.23 and 64.66% above the 52-week low of $7.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.66 Million shares.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) trade information

Sporting 5.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the WSC stock price touched $22.23- or saw a rise of 5.17%. Year-to-date, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares have moved 14.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) have changed 18.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (WSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +86.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -640%, compared to 7.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 111.1% and 36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.1%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $428.94 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $411.38 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $278.05 Million and $255.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.3% for the current quarter and 60.8% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.6%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.98% with a share float percentage of 64.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. having a total of 258 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.25 Million shares worth more than $204.37 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 7.99 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.14 Million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 5524597 shares of worth $92.15 Million while later fund manager owns 3.59 Million shares of worth $59.87 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.58% of company’s outstanding stock.