Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,529,284 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $40.44 per share which meant it lost -$2.16 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The DCT stock price is -18.69% off its 52-week high price of $48 and 13.2% above the 52-week low of $35.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 327.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 605.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $46 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.75% from current levels.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -116.6%.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.79% with a share float percentage of 35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 858.61 Thousand shares worth more than $39.01 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 533.39 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.23 Million and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 726900 shares of worth $33.02 Million while later fund manager owns 538.93 Thousand shares of worth $24.48 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.