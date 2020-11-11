TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.2 and has seen 1,378,920 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -13.57% off its 52-week high price of $31.97 and 77.48% above the 52-week low of $6.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Despite being -2.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the TGTX stock price touched $29.80- or saw a rise of 5.54%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 153.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed -9.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +130.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.99% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.37%, compared to 11.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.3% and 14.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.17% with a share float percentage of 78.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 259 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.79 Million shares worth more than $249.12 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 10.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.65 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $246.49 Million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 3623459 shares of worth $89.88 Million while later fund manager owns 3.05 Million shares of worth $59.41 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.