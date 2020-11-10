Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) has a beta value of -0.12 and has seen 6,117,383 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.67 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or -0.14% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -612.86% off its 52-week high price of $0.499 and 10% above the 52-week low of $0.063. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Despite being -0.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the ZOM stock price touched $0.073 or saw a rise of 5.48%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp. shares have moved -79.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) have changed -23.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 614.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $0.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 614.29% from current levels.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -4.5%.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5% with a share float percentage of 5.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. with over 12.25 Million shares worth more than $1.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. held 11.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.96 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 Million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.37% shares in the company for having 7964345 shares of worth $1.89 Million while later fund manager owns 663.08 Thousand shares of worth $72.08 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.