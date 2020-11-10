HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 55,931,113 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $393.78 Million, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -7.32% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -225.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.7 and 58.31% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being -7.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the HEXO stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 23.85%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -47.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed 8.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump -10.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $1.31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +57.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.78% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.72% with a share float percentage of 12.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 21.5 Million shares worth more than $15.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 5.52 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.07 Million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 21578650 shares of worth $15.94 Million while later fund manager owns 1.17 Million shares of worth $771.96 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.