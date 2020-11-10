Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 1,181,100 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $618.91 Million, closed the last trade at $12.55 per share which meant it gained $1.65 on the day or 15.14% during that session. The FLXN stock price is -83.11% off its 52-week high price of $22.98 and 60.08% above the 52-week low of $5.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 632.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 528.86 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

Sporting 15.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the FLXN stock price touched $13.08- or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -39.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have changed 10.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +178.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.49% from current levels.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +42.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 16.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.5% and 44.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.8%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.94 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.03 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $23.65 Million and $20.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.7% for the current quarter and 39.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.5% with a share float percentage of 116.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 198 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Miller Value Partners, LLC with over 5.2 Million shares worth more than $68.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Miller Value Partners, LLC held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 3.82 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.27 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.75% shares in the company for having 3823000 shares of worth $39.8 Million while later fund manager owns 3.2 Million shares of worth $33.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 6.49% of company’s outstanding stock.