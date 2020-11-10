Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 3,719,047 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.39 Million, closed the last trade at $2.58 per share which meant it gained $1.01 on the day or 64.33% during that session. The SOHO stock price is -168.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.92 and 44.57% above the 52-week low of $1.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) trade information

Sporting 64.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SOHO stock price touched $2.80-7 or saw a rise of 7.86%. Year-to-date, Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares have moved -61.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) have changed 45.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 211.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.1% from current levels.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +49.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -267.57%, compared to -3.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7800% and -148.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -67.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.7 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.55 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $42.55 Million and $44.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -81.9% for the current quarter and -76.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.4%.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.84% with a share float percentage of 25.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sotherly Hotels Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 629.93 Thousand shares worth more than $1.59 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SPC Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 408.37 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $735.06 Thousand and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.86% shares in the company for having 425491 shares of worth $1.07 Million while later fund manager owns 166.79 Thousand shares of worth $420.31 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.