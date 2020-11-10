Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1,077,177 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.14 Billion, closed the last trade at $37.77 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 5.62% during that session. The KURA stock price is -4.34% off its 52-week high price of $39.41 and 83.19% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 696.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

Sporting 5.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the KURA stock price touched $39.42- or saw a rise of 4.19%. Year-to-date, Kura Oncology, Inc. shares have moved 174.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) have changed 14.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34 while the price target rests at a high of $44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +16.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.98% from current levels.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.93%.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.6% with a share float percentage of 99.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kura Oncology, Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 8.08 Million shares worth more than $131.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.61 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.12 Million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 1865963 shares of worth $46.44 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $23.94 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.