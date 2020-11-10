IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 10,231,707 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.39 Million, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 12.17% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -286.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 91.36% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 565.72 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Sporting 12.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the IZEA stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 17.04%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have moved 243.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed -13.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 489.4 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 169.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 122.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.8 while the price target rests at a high of $1.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.22% from current levels.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +57.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.62%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.69% with a share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IZEA Worldwide, Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 472.87 Thousand shares worth more than $539.07 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 186.43 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.53 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 172428 shares of worth $196.57 Thousand while later fund manager owns 111.22 Thousand shares of worth $125.68 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.