Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 45,049,943 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.82 Million, closed the last trade at $0.11 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.87% during that session. The TTNP stock price is -400% off its 52-week high price of $0.55 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 46.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Sporting 6.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the TTNP stock price touched $0.1169 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -45.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have changed -32.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 627.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $0.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 627.27% from current levels.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -79.17%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.1% and 88.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +44.8%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $700Million and $1.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.6% for the current quarter and 35.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.9%.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.15% with a share float percentage of 6.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.15 Million shares worth more than $352.41 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 516.16 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.05 Thousand and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 1150353 shares of worth $352.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 406.52 Thousand shares of worth $93.83 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.