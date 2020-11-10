Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,716,592 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $823.79 Million, closed the recent trade at $8.78 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 5.02% during that session. The SKT stock price is -92.82% off its 52-week high price of $16.93 and 53.87% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.7. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) trade information

Sporting 5.02% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the SKT stock price touched $8.88-2 or saw a rise of 2.08%. Year-to-date, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares have moved -41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have changed 31.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump -32.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -14.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.44% from current levels.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +47.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.14%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 110% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -25%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.29 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.88 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $116.56 Million and $108.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.5% for the current quarter and -15.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +104.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.7%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.83% with a share float percentage of 85.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.66 Million shares worth more than $94.41 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 16.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.98 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.77 Million and represent 16.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.21% shares in the company for having 5801582 shares of worth $34.98 Million while later fund manager owns 4.16 Million shares of worth $26.72 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.45% of company’s outstanding stock.