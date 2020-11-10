Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,938,188 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.11 Million, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 43.26% during that session. The MDRR stock price is -140.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.13 and 59.61% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 Million shares.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) trade information

Sporting 43.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the MDRR stock price touched $3.58-2 or saw a rise of 28.77%. Year-to-date, Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have moved -26.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) have changed 116.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 226.58 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 96.42.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +50% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -84.6% and 6.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.91 Million and $3.11 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20% for the current quarter and -5.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.7%.

MDRR Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 22 and October 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 29.94%.

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.21% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company with over 43.98 Thousand shares worth more than $80.49 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 15.74 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.8 Thousand and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Total Stock Market Index Tr. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 607 shares of worth $1.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 376 shares of worth $469 as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.