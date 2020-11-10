Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,125,106 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $934.97 Million, closed the last trade at $10.2 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The LAC stock price is -66.37% off its 52-week high price of $16.97 and 81.18% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Despite being -6.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the LAC stock price touched $11.99- or saw a rise of 14.93%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp. shares have moved 221.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have changed -29.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.6 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.49% from current levels.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.64% with a share float percentage of 26.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp. having a total of 75 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.13 Million shares worth more than $10.8 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 2.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Scotia Capital Inc., with the holding of over 669.89 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.4 Million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 1078725 shares of worth $12.29 Million while later fund manager owns 324.62 Thousand shares of worth $3.7 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.