Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,845,089 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.92 Million, closed the last trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -8.12% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -112.85% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 69.88% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 694.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 962.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Despite being -8.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 04 when the EVGN stock price touched $2.98-1 or saw a rise of 16.44%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved 63.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed -36.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 374.9 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 221.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +221.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 221.29% from current levels.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $721Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 163.5% for the current quarter and 61.3% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.26% with a share float percentage of 40.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.62 Million shares worth more than $18.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 14.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.76 Million and represent 8.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.28% shares in the company for having 2620002 shares of worth $2.62 Million while later fund manager owns 462.55 Thousand shares of worth $481.24 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.46% of company’s outstanding stock.