Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,163,099 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.22 per share which meant it gained $0.87 on the day or 3.43% during that session. The ARNC stock price is -10.6% off its 52-week high price of $29 and 77.88% above the 52-week low of $5.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 664.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 766.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arconic Corporation (ARNC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Sporting 3.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the ARNC stock price touched $29.00- or saw a rise of 9.59%. Year-to-date, Arconic Corporation shares have moved 278.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) have changed 15.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.6% from current levels.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 49.06%.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.47% with a share float percentage of 94.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arconic Corporation having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbis Allan Gray Ltd with over 16.58 Million shares worth more than $230.92 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd held 15.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 15.75 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $300.03 Million and represent 14.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 6025012 shares of worth $114.78 Million while later fund manager owns 3.12 Million shares of worth $43.52 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.