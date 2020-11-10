Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 4.57 and has seen 2,576,783 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $960.5 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.59 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.28% during that session. The AR stock price is -29.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.64 and 82.17% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.93 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Sporting 2.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the AR stock price touched $3.70-2 or saw a rise of 2.43%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 26.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed -2.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.36% from current levels.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 355.56%, compared to -37.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500% and 76.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.06 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $983.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.6% for the current quarter and -25.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.03% with a share float percentage of 88.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.27 Million shares worth more than $56.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FPR Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 17.78 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.15 Million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.62% shares in the company for having 12412151 shares of worth $34.13 Million while later fund manager owns 6.57 Million shares of worth $16.68 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.44% of company’s outstanding stock.