CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1,055,124 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.29 Million, closed the last trade at $4.27 per share which meant it gained $0.63 on the day or 17.31% during that session. The CORR stock price is -1013.82% off its 52-week high price of $47.56 and 16.63% above the 52-week low of $3.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 623.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 312.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) trade information

Sporting 17.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Nov 03 when the CORR stock price touched $5.40-2 or saw a rise of 20.93%. Year-to-date, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. shares have moved -90.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) have changed -29.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 924.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -41.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -76.58% from current levels.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.52 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $16.71 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -84.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -117.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

CORR Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.2 at a share yield of 5.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.26%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.24% with a share float percentage of 59.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.35 Million shares worth more than $12.35 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 949.64 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.69 Million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 613600 shares of worth $5.38 Million while later fund manager owns 379.37 Thousand shares of worth $3.47 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.