Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1,380,672 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $3.86 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 2.8% during that session. The CLNY stock price is -33.94% off its 52-week high price of $5.17 and 65.54% above the 52-week low of $1.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) trade information

Sporting 2.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Nov 09 when the CLNY stock price touched $4.26-9 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, Colony Capital, Inc. shares have moved -18.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) have changed 21.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.63% from current levels.

Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Colony Capital, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +114.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100%, compared to -3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -133.3% and 84.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.6%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.55 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $45.41 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.44% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.3%.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.31% with a share float percentage of 78.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colony Capital, Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.46 Million shares worth more than $161.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 44.26 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.83 Million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 21729643 shares of worth $41.72 Million while later fund manager owns 13.14 Million shares of worth $31.52 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.